Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, January 9. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

Euphoria (HBO, 9 p.m., season-two premiere): The last time we saw Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) was in December 2020 and January 2021 for two holiday specials. The first season ended in 2019, and can be summed up by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya in her finale recap: “Just like much of this series has felt like a bunch of adults asking, ‘Did you KNOW that Gen Z teens do SO MUCH WILD STUFF?,’ the finale often screams its themes. Being a teenager sucks. Love hurts. The theatrics and emotions of Euphoria are supersized. But the show simultaneously takes itself so seriously and sometimes gets lost in its own grandeur.” We’ll see what our new reviewer Michael-Michelle Pratt has to say about the season-two premiere.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m., season-two premiere): The evangelical Christian version of Succession is back after a two-year break. Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, and Eric Roberts are among the guest stars in season two. Two new episodes air back-to-back tonight, and Mike Vanderbilt will be recapping.

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m., season finale): Per Joshua Alston’s latest recap, “‘The Family Business’” finds Dexter giving into the temptation that has been slowly consuming him all season, the temptation to steer Harrison onto the same path that Harry once showed him. The problem is that nothing Dexter has done since ending his streak of abstinence resembles anything from Harry’s code.” Now that Harrison has seen what Dexter really is, and how he does it, will he want to keep to that code?

Regular coverage

Yellowjackets (Showtime, 10 p.m.)



Wild card

Pivoting (FOX, 8:30 p.m., series premiere): Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q star as a foursome who have just lost their fourth, childhood friend Colleen. They decide to make a series of “impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions.” Maggie Q quitting medicine because she doesn’t want to deliver bad news to anyone or continue to deal with illness or death—that joke hits hard. Tonight’s premiere will air simultaneously in all time zones (which means a 5:30 p.m. start on the West Coast), and subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. Eastern beginning January 13.