Following the HBO Max debut of her two-part documentary, Phoenix Rising, Evan Rachel Wood shared a petition on her Instagram S tory calling for the removal of Marilyn Manson’s 2007 music video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses.” In the documentary, Wood details the alleged rape that she says occurred while shooting the music video.

The creator of the online petition, which currently has 7,300 signatures, writes, “Survivors and allies need to come together to remove things like this. This should not still be allowed on YouTube, or circulating anywhere for that matter. Evan has re-victimized herself over and over again to create change and a statute of limitations in the state of California, and doesn’t deserve a constant reminder of her sexual assault on the internet.”

However, the video is coming coming down just yet.



YouT ube has since responded to petition, with a spokesperson for the company stating, “We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines.” Per Pitchfork, the video could be removed from YouT ube if there is a relevant conviction, confession, or legal ruling.

Following the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Phoenix Rising, Manson’s attorney shared this statement on Wood’s claims:

Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the “Heart-Shaped Glasses” music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses. Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups. Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.

Parts 1 & 2 of Phoenix Rising are currently available to stream on HBO Max.