Every character on Succession, ranked by how despicable they are

To even ask who the most loathsome character on Succession is feels like a fool’s errand. The entire structure of every episode (and entire storylines in every season) have depended on the feuding and dueling ways in which each character’s brand of horrible behavior tips the scales any which way. Sometimes Shiv’s scheming feels more insidious than cousin Greg’s willful maneuvering of his own incompetence and feigned ignorance. And other times Ken’s woe-is-me toxicity feels like no match for his father’s psychological torture. You could flip a coin and still find yourself unable to choose between all of their many faults.

For make no mistake: These are all horrid, horrid people, the kind who often get so caught up in their own personal spats that they forget that the choices they make affect thousands (if not millions) of people around them. After all, what makes this Emmy-winning drama so resonant in this third decade of the 21st century is the way it reminds us that capitalism has bred its own kind of gentry—royalty, even. This is the Shakespearean drama they (and we) deserve, full of as many Richard IIIs as Iagos, as many Lady Macbeths as King Lears.

With the fourth season of the show set to premiere on March 26, let’s do our best to nail down the worst of the worst. That said, feel free to bicker away at this arbitrary ranking which, for our purposes, includes only the innermost Roy circle when it comes to family and business. (Sorry, Willa: We still have trouble thinking of you as a real Roy.)