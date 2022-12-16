6. Avatar (2009)

Avatar | Official Trailer (HD) | 20th Century FOX

Because the visuals of Avatar are so jaw-dropping, it’s been all too easy for viewers to underrate the rest of the movie by comparison. Despite its length, it’s a masterpiece of pacing. The film begins with the close-up of an eye opening, and slowly the scope becomes ever larger, as Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) emerges from a cryo-pod, first onto a spaceship, then into a lab, then into a new, larger blue body, and finally into a bio-luminescent rain forest, where he’ll learn to fly dragons and commune with six-legged horses. Along with Jake, we ease into the situation, appreciating the more intimate connection made with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) along the way. Derisive claims that this is just Dances With Wolves or Pocahontas unfairly dismiss all three films, which have significantly different plot points.

Such comparisons also ignore the religious allegories at play, with Jake divinely chosen by Eywa, the planetary Gaia-consciousness, embodying the strengths of both the “sky people” and the Na’vi and able to walk in both worlds. As for the dialogue, “I see you” may not have been delivered as memorably as “I’ll be back” or “Game over, man,” but they’re working on the same level. Still, it’s the groundbreaking mo-cap technology people will remember most, revolutionizing the way eye movement translates, and bringing an end to the dead-eyed “uncanny valley” of what came before. [Luke Y. Thompson]