Prepare yourself, as next month has Netflix bringing back some familiar favorites and brand new titles to their vast streaming collection. One of those beloved shows is the ‘80s nostalgia-fest Stranger Things, which will return with the first part of season four on May 27. After taking a three-year gap between seasons three and four, the sci-fi series will dive even further into the mysterious world of the Upside Down as the gang enters the horrors of high school and adulthood.
For the rom-com aficionados, Nora Ephron’s bookstore enemies-to-lovers You’ve Got Mail—starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in their third rom-com together—hits the platform on May 1. That date also brings another Meg Ryan classic, When Harry Met Sally, to Netflix—Ephron wrote the screenplay for that film as well.
Additionally, Netflix brings back the social media competition show The Circle for a fourth season on May 4. Though it feels like the last season just ended, there is a twist with the competitors of this new volume. While competitors in the past have pretended to be celebrities (or reality stars from other Netflix shows being themselves), this season will offer more “VIP guests” in the mix. Whether if they’re actual celebrities or lesser known influencers, we’ll wait to see when the new season drops.
What’s coming to Netflix in May 2022?
Available May 1st
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40—Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon A Time In America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road To Perdition
Seven Years In Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War Of The Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
Available May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
Available May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Available May 4
40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4 (New episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3
Available May 5
Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies
Available May 6
Along For The Ride
Marmaduke
The Sound Of Magic
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome To Eden
Available May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes
Available May 9
Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
Available May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6
42 Days Of Darkness
Brotherhood: Season 2
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
The Getaway King
Available May 12
Maverix
Savage Beauty
Available May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life And Movies Of Erşan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year
Available May 14
Borrego
Available May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
Available May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant Of The People: Season 2-3
Vampire In The Garden
Available May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2
Available May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing An Internet Horror
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
Available May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib
The G Word With Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder In Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived
Available May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks
Available May 22
One Piece: New Episodes
Available May 23
Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
Godspeed
Sea Of Love
Available May 25
Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
Available May 26
Insiders: Season 2
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Available May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
Available May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
Available May 31
Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
What’s leaving Netflix in May 2022?
Leaving May 1
Colony: Season 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII In HD: Season 1
Leaving May 3
StartUp: Season 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving May 12
Eye In The Sky
Leaving May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 1-2
Leaving May 23
Shot Caller
Leaving May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All The Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis The Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander