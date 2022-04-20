Advertisement

Prepare yourself, as next month has Netflix bringing back some familiar favorites and brand new titles to their vast streaming collection. One of those beloved shows is the ‘80s nostalgia-fest Stranger Things, which will return with the first part of season four on May 27. After taking a three-year gap between seasons three and four, the sci-fi series will dive even further into the mysterious world of the Upside Down as the gang enters the horrors of high school and adulthood.

For the rom-com aficionados, Nora Ephron’s bookstore enemies-to-lovers You’ve Got Mail—starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in their third rom-com together—hits the platform on May 1. That date also brings another Meg Ryan classic , When Harry Met Sally, to Netflix— Ephron wrote the screenplay for that film as well.

Additionally, Netflix brings back the social media competition show The Circle for a fourth season on May 4. Though it feels like the last season just ended, there is a twist with the competitors of this new volume. While competitors in the past have pretended to be celebrities (or reality stars from other Netflix shows being themselves), this season will offer more “VIP guests” in the mix. Whether if they’re actual celebrities or lesser known influencers, we’ll wait to see when the new season drops.



What’s coming to Netflix in May 2022?

Available May 1st

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40—Love



A River Runs Through It



Are You the One?: Season 6



Blippi Wonders: Season 1



Corpse Bride



Crazy, Stupid, Love.



Den of Thieves



Dirty Harry



Empire State



Forrest Gump



Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle



Hello, My Name Is Doris



Jackass: The Movie



Jackass 2.5



Jackass 3.5



John Q



Menace II Society



Once Upon A Time In America



Rambo



Rambo: Last Blood



Road To Perdition



Seven Years In Tibet



Soul Surfer



Summerland



The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)



War Of The Worlds



When Harry Met Sally



You’ve Got Mail

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2



Available May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Available May 4

40 Years Young



The Circle: Season 4 (New episodes weekly)



El marginal: Season 5



Meltdown: Three Mile Island



Summertime: Season 3

Available May 5

Blood Sisters



Clark



The Pentaverate



Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1



Wild Babies



Available May 6

Along For The Ride



Marmaduke



The Sound Of Magic



Thar



The Takedown



Welcome To Eden



Available May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes



Available May 9

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War



Available May 10

Outlander: Season 5



Workin’ Moms: Season 6



42 Days Of Darkness



Brotherhood: Season 2

Operation Mincemeat



Our Father



The Getaway King



Available May 12

Maverix



Savage Beauty



Available May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2



The Life And Movies Of Erşan Kuneri



The Lincoln Lawyer



New Heights



Senior Year



Available May 14

Borrego



Available May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available May 16

Blippi’s Adventures



Servant Of The People: Season 2-3



Vampire In The Garden



Available May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2



Available May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing An Internet Horror



Love On The Spectrum U.S.



The Perfect Family



Toscana



Who Killed Sara?: Season 3



Available May 19

A Perfect Pairing



The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib



The G Word With Adam Conover



Insiders: Season 2



The Photographer: Murder In Pinamar



Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived



Available May 20

Ben Is Back



F*ck Love Too



Jackass 4.5



Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3



Wrong Side of the Tracks



Available May 22

One Piece: New Episodes



Available May 23

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2



Godspeed



Sea Of Love



Available May 25

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5



Available May 26

Insiders: Season 2



My Little Pony: Make Your Mark



Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3



Available May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1



Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal



Available May 31

Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1





What’s leaving Netflix in May 2022?

Leaving May 1

Colony: Season 1-3



Hoarders: Season 11



WWII In HD: Season 1



Leaving May 3

StartUp: Season 1-3



The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye In The Sky



Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 1-2



Leaving May 23

Shot Caller



Leaving May 31

Battleship



Bill Burr: You People Are All The Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis The Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6



Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander