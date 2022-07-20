Hulu is riding high after reaching a new personal record of 58 Emmy nominations and the summer’s buzziest hit with The Bear. The streamer will look to keep the streak of success going in August with a strong slate of new arrivals that are sure to keep viewers coming back.



A number of Hulu original series will likely make waves this month, particularly Mike, starring Trevante Rhodes as controversial boxing champion Mike Tyson. Another sports story, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, will challenge HBO’s Winning Time with interviews from the actual Lakers organization. There’s also a number of FX offerings, including the return of Reservation Dogs as well as the premiere of The Patient starring Steve Carrell and Domhnall Gleeson.

On the film side, there’s Prey, a Predator prequel about a young Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) who faces off against an otherworldly threat when attempting to prove herself to her tribe. Hulu users will also be able to enjoy Jerrod Carmichael’s directorial debut On The Count Of Three, about two friends on the last day of their lives, when it hits the streamer on August 17.

Check out the full list of everything coming to and leaving Hulu this month below .

What’s coming to Hulu in July 2022?

Available August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (Dubbed)

Cinderella And Four Knights: Season 1 (Subbed)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (Subbed)

21 (2008)

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

American Assassin (2017)

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Detroit (2017)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters Ii (1989)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Man On Fire (2004)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object Of My Affection (1998)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Source Code (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Available August 3

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

Available August 4

CMA Fest

Available August 5

Prey (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available August 10

Password: Series Premiere

Available August 11

Trolls: Trollstopia: Complete 7th And Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available August 13

Fx’s Children Of The Underground: Complete Docuseries

Available August 15

Legacy: The True Story Of The La Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The China Hustle (2017)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume Ii – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

Stage Mother (2020)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Available August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only On Hulu)

Available August 17

On The Count Of Three (2022)

Available August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

International Falls (2020)

Available August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1b

Available August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory (2022)

Available August 25

Mike: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

FX’s Welcome To Wrexham: Docuseries Premiere

Available August 26

FX’s Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

Doc Mcstuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)

Available August 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only On Hulu)

Keep This Between Us: Limited Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

What’s leaving Hulu in August 2022?

Leaving August 10

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Leaving August 14

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Leaving August 15

Behind You (2020)

Leaving August 16

Logan Lucky (2017)

Leaving August 19

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Leaving August 25

Disobedience (2017)

Leaving August 26

Chaos Walking (2021)

Leaving August 31

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

The 6th Day (2000)

A Raisin In The Sun (2008)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bewitched (2005)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Country Strong (2010)

Demolition Man (1993)