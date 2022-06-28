[The following contains spoilers for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Like, all the way up to an important climactic scene near the end. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should just go see it.]

Directing duo Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once is coming to home video next week, on July 5, and A24 is hyping that up by showing off one of its deleted scenes a little early (courtesy of Variety). The scene comes from near the end of the film, when Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn has realized that she can combat the nihilistic pull of Jobu Tupaki’s everything bagel by empathizing with her attackers and finding what in the multiverse will make them happy.

It’s a very touching and emotional sequence, with Daniels following up a couple hours of increasingly wacky martial arts action and the dark appeal of a bleak worldview by having Evelyn just be nice to angry multiverse versions of a bunch of the film’s supporting characters.

Advertisement

But one supporting character who doesn’t get as much of a moment in the empathy sequence is Jenny Slate’s laundromat patron (named in the credits as Debbie The Dog Mom) who had previously reappeared (under Jobu Tupaki’s influence) using her dog as a weapon. Debbie shows up in this deleted scene, which adds just a minute or so to Evelyn’s “battle” up the steps of the IRS office to stop Jobu Tupaki (who is actually a multiverse version of her daughter Joy, played by Stephanie Hsu).

The deleted scene has unfinished effects and what we’re going to assume was a placeholder image on a phone, but it involves Evelyn revealing that Debbie has a young child who asks her about a birthday party.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022 Movie) - Special Feature “Final Fight”- Michelle Yeoh

Not hugely impactful, especially given that there’s a lot of this sequence in the movie already, but more of Everything Everywhere All At Once is a good thing. Once again, it will be available on home video next week, and it’s already on digital services (and still in theaters, where it continues to make more money than any other A24 movie has made domestically).