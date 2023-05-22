Advertisement

In between enjoying her newfound acclaim and dancing with Brie Larson on the Riviera, Yeoh also got a dig in at ousted CNN anchor Don Lemon, or, as she called him, “some journalist who really put his foot in his [mouth] saying when you are 30 or 40 you are past your prime.” Yeoh subtly referenced his infamous comment about Nikki Haley in her Academy Award acceptance speech, confirming her intention during the Women in Motion conversation.

“He tried to say it comes from Google or something like this,” she said. “But do we have to live our lives through what somebody else decides? Once your numbers get bigger, it’s really easy for things to shrink. There are less roles. I was always frustrated. Why do the guys in their 60s, 70s or 80s get to go out for these big adventures while I have to stay at home by the phone? No! It’s fighting for these kind of opportunities. Why can’t we do it? Mothers are just as fierce, if not more.”

“The day I won [the Oscar] I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world,” Yeoh said. “It’s been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it’s not shutting behind me…When there’s so few roles in the past it’s so competitive. If you get the job, I don’t get the job. But now we have to change the mindset. If I’m successful, you can be successful.”