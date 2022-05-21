Everything Everywhere All At Once has carved out an impressive space for itself in recent months; even in the face of all those other multiverse movies currently in theaters, the Daniels’ quick-paced and hilarious sci-fi film has been a consistent earner for studio A24—a studio that’s pretty familiar at this point with scoring wins that go heavy on critical praise for its various independent offerings, and somewhat lighter on huge box office success.

Hence the news today, per Deadline, that Everything Everywhere is set to cross a major milestone this weekend, becoming the highest grossing A24 film in the U.S. and Canada, ever. The Michelle Yeoh-starring vehicle—about a very normal woman who begins hopping between realities in an effort to stop a potentially universe -destroying threat—has just moved past the performance of Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and is now on track to pass the $50 million brought in domestically by Uncut Gems in 2019.

Which, yes: Those numbers are not exactly Marvel juggernaut box office numbers; Everything Everywhere All At Once reportedly cost about $25 million to make, so it’s basically just doubled its budget at this point. Still, in a theatrical world where Disney and its various direct competitors tend to hoover up ridiculously amounts of both attention and space, it’s a nice win for a film that will make you believe that people with hot dogs for fingers can have one of the most romantic movie scenes of the year.

For the record, Everything Everywhere still has a ways to go if it wants to become the highest grossing A24 movie planetwide; that number is still held by Ari Aster’s Hereditary, which scored $80 million in 2018 , with almost half of that coming from international markets.

Meanwhile, A24 is having a busy time at Cannes this week, too: The studio is showing off Alex Garland’s Men at the festival, while also debuting its new HBO Max series Irma Vep there as well.