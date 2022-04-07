Evil Dead (2013), despite coming to a close with an incredible volume of apocalyptic gore, still managed to wrap up on a relatively hopeful note. As writer/director Fede Alvarez has shared, however, the movie was originally planned to come to a much darker close—one that he’s now shared details of through a brief clip and an unused page from the script.

To celebrate nine years since the movie was released in theaters, Alvarez tweeted out Polaroids of the (often blood-soaked) cast taken during production and mentioned, too, that “there was an alt. ending to my Evil Dead where Mia was taken by ‘the force’ just like Bruce [Campbell] was at the end of the first film.” He added that he “could share it here if you want,” which people naturally took him up on.

The scene Alvarez posted is very short, but does make good on showing both the alternate ending description and the truth that Jane Levy, who played Mia, supplied “one of the best screams in the movie on this take.” He also supplied an excerpt from the first draft of his script describing what was originally meant to happen next.



In short: Mia would’ve exploded into “gallons of blood and guts flying everywhere.”



Alvarez writes that advice from Sam Raimi, Evil Dead producer (and the director/writer of the original films), led to the levitation explosion-free ending he went with. “Sam Raimi (wisely) pointed out ‘after everything [Mia’s] been through, she deserves to live’ so I rewrote it to the actual ending.”



The Evil Dead, like an ancient Kandarian demon, never goes away for too long, though, and a new movie directed by Lee Cronin is set for release sometime this year. Whether Raimi’s influence will keep Evil Dead Rise from ending with buckets of loose viscera and blood, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.



[via Bloody Disgusting]



