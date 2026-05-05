Evil Dead Burn trailer explodes with gory fun for the whole family

Evil Dead is the playground of directors who move their camera, and the first official trailer for Evil Dead Burn is no exception. Picking up the reins dropped by Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, director Sébastien Vaniček stages another visceral and nauseating (in more ways than one) entry in the long-running horror series. Vaniček previously stated that he wanted to give Evil Dead a French twist, and, sacrebleu, he may have done it with that car-seat headrest gag that meets distinct and refined expectations of the average Evil Dead enjoyer.

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Produced by original Evil Dead creators, Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Burn, like Rise and Fede Alvarez’s 2013 reboot before it, is an original story that uses Evil Dead tropes to its own ends. The central story remains the same: someone reads from the Necronomicon and unleashes an evil spirit that transforms an entire household into Deadites. Standing in for Bruce Campbell’s Ash is Alice (Souheila Yacoub), a recent widow who retreats to her in-laws’ house following her husband’s death. Mistakes are made, books are read, and somebody didn’t empty the dishwasher to their own peril. We can only assume that Alice’s husband is going to arrive fashionably late to the party.

Evil Dead Burn opens in theaters on July 10. It’s unclear if this one will get a 4DX release, but if anyone at Warner Bros. is reading this, put this goopy, flammable freakshow in 4DX!