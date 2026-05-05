Evil Dead Burn trailer explodes with gory fun for the whole family
A killer family reunion gets messy in Evil Dead Burn, opening July 10.Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Evil Dead is the playground of directors who move their camera, and the first official trailer for Evil Dead Burn is no exception. Picking up the reins dropped by Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, director Sébastien Vaniček stages another visceral and nauseating (in more ways than one) entry in the long-running horror series. Vaniček previously stated that he wanted to give Evil Dead a French twist, and, sacrebleu, he may have done it with that car-seat headrest gag that meets distinct and refined expectations of the average Evil Dead enjoyer.
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