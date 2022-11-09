Rejoice: Mythic Quest is finally back. Apple TV+’s underrated workplace comedy has flown under the radar for far too long (especially in the shadow of the gigantic hit that is Ted Lasso). Co-created by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, MQ is a hilarious and biting comedy set in a fictional video game studio. McElhenney plays egotistical creative director Ian Grimm, whose titular MMORPG game is a success, but the team struggles with an expansion pack. He often clashes with his brilliant—and equally vain—head engineer, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao).



However, as seen in season two last year, Ian and Poppy actually secretly get along and understand each other because of their selfish similarities. As The A.V. Club’s William Hughes describes in his review, the show’s secret weapon is “A willingness to let shocking amounts of vulnerability and intimacy slip in between its two leads, blowing through its usual ‘ Who can say the meanest funny thing to the other character?’ comedy haze.”

It’s no wonder Ian and Poppy depart the company in the season two finale, realizing they need to find success together to feel like real partners. They set off to create GrimPop Studios in season three, but nothing stops them from visiting their old stomping grounds. In this The A.V. Club exclusive clip from the premiere, the duo returns to MQ for a rooftop party and bumps into former colleagues.

Specifically, Ian and Poppy reunite with MQ’s executive producer, David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby). Don’t worry, attempting to work together hasn’t taken the snark out of them, so they’re as obviously rude to David as you’d expect. The poor guy just wants them to praise his leadership abilities after their exit, but Ian and Poppy tell him they haven’t thought of David even once since they left, chalking it down to “apathy” toward him. Some things never change—as also seen toward the end of the clip, when Brad (Danny Pudi) walks in with a drink in hand. It looks like everyone’s favorite head of monetization has returned from jail and found work at MQ again.

In season three, GrimPop Studios will often face off against MQ, especially once the latter brings in actor Joe Manganiello to play Ian in motion capture. Meanwhile, tension brews at MQ when Brad returns from jail, and Jo (Jessie Ennis) isn’t as loyal to him as she was before. The cast includes Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, Naomi Ekperigin, and Caitlin McGee. F. Murray Abraham will not return for season three.

The two-part premiere airs on November 11 on Apple TV+. The remaining eight episodes will roll out weekly, and The A.V. Club will recap the show.