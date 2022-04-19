F. Murray Abraham was prominently featured on the latest season of Apple TV Plus’ sleeper hit Mythic Quest. His character, the ever-inappropriate, old school-minded video game writer C.W. Longbottom, even got a backstory episode that received critical acclaim. But sadly, Abraham will not be returning for the show’s third season.



In a statement given to Vanity Fair, a spokesperson for Lionsgate says, “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.” It’ s upsetting news, given how C.W. was a central part of the show and the character became an asshole that fans loved to hate (and occasionally felt sorry for).

It’s also surprising, given that the actor had previously referred to his role as a “special gift” in an interview from last year with Vanity Fair, noting that his experience on Mythic Quest felt very positive. “I’ve done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for. One of it is community. To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it’s so segmented,” he said at the time.

He’d also talked to Independent about how much he enjoyed working on the show back in May 2021. “Don’t get me started on how much I like this show,” he said. “After Amadeus, I became known as a ‘heavy’, but I’ve always preferred to make people laugh.”

He added, “In most of the villains that I’ve played, there’s always a hint of humor. Fortunately for me, the people who run Mythic Quest recognize that in me and I’m forever grateful.”

Mythic Quest is set to return without Abraham on June 24 on Apple TV Plus. We’ll have to see if they kill C.W. off or if they’ll find another way to write him out of the show.