Mythic Quest is one of The A.V. Club’s top shows on Apple TV+, thanks to its “hijinks, wacky comedy, and an even wackier set of characters.” The workplace sitcom follows the employees of a video game company as they work to get their creations o nto consoles, clashing with players and each other along the way.

The first two seasons have been notable for their standalone episodes that take the action out of the Mythic Quest office. “A Dark Quiet Death” starred Jake Johnson and Cristin Milioti as game creators from days past, while “Backstory!” fleshed out C.W. Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham)’s beginnings as a sci-fi novelist. These episodes have been so popular that they inspired a spin-off series, announced earlier today.

CC Off

English Mythic Quest s3 Exclusive Clip

The third season’s equivalent, “Sarian,” takes a deeper look at Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), the former Mythic Quest heads who have now launched their own GrimPop Studios. In this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, the duo meets for the first time.

Advertisement

The show has previously said that Poppy was scouted for Mythic Quest while still attending MIT. Here, she’s a fresh-faced student with long hair and bangs who approaches Ian–revealed to have some truly astonishing facial hair–after he teaches one of her classes. The young programmer says that his games have been inspiring her since she was 10 years old, but isn’t afraid to throw in some of the trash talk that’s still a key part of their relationship years later.

The synopsis for “Sarian” reads: “Two kids from across the globe find their passions in a world that doesn’t understand them.” Elsewhere in the episode, we’ll get a look at Poppy and Ian’s childhoods.

Season three of Mythic Quest is now streaming Fridays on Apple TV+.