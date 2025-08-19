Fallout introduces the man who ended the world in season 2 teaser Lucy and the Ghoul finally make it to New Vegas this December.

War never changes. The world may have ended (the first time) when the bombs dropped in 2077, but as Fallout‘s new season two trailer declares, “the end of the world ain’t over yet.” As long as there are people living in the Wasteland, there will always be more death, more violence, and more limb-scattering explosions.

Nobody knows that better than Mr. House, the man the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) single-handedly blames for “ending” the world in the first place. The new trailer introduces the antagonist, played by a mustachioed Justin Theroux, with an appropriate bit of self-congratulation. “Like yourself, I am the very best at what I do,” Mr. House tells Cooper Howard, the Ghoul’s pre-war persona, from his casino lair. “And what I do is I know everything.”