Fallout introduces the man who ended the world in season 2 teaser

War never changes. The world may have ended (the first time) when the bombs dropped in 2077, but as Fallout‘s new season two trailer declares, “the end of the world ain’t over yet.” As long as there are people living in the Wasteland, there will always be more death, more violence, and more limb-scattering explosions.
Nobody knows that better than Mr. House, the man the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) single-handedly blames for “ending” the world in the first place. The new trailer introduces the antagonist, played by a mustachioed Justin Theroux, with an appropriate bit of self-congratulation. “Like yourself, I am the very best at what I do,” Mr. House tells Cooper Howard, the Ghoul’s pre-war persona, from his casino lair. “And what I do is I know everything.”
Lucy (Ella Purnell) still doesn’t know even close to everything about the violent world she’s found herself in, but she’s learned a lot since her vault dweller origins in season one—like what the hell a Deathclaw is, as one of the game’s terrifying critters leers over her. The trailer also checks in on Brother of Steel Maximus (Aaron Moten) and Lucy’s sinister father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) as he arrives in fabulous New Vegas in Maximus’ power armor.
It sounds like this season could bring some tough lessons for the rest of the vault dwellers as well. “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” the logline reads. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”
Grab your Pip-Boys and get ready for everything New Vegas has in store. Fallout season two officially premieres December 17 on Prime Video.