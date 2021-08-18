Vroom vroom, Fast And Furious 10 is already speeding to theaters with a release date. The second to last film in the franchise, directed by Justin Lin, will officially premiere on April 7, 2023. That’s right, the saga that’s managed to maintain blockbuster hit status for 20 years inches closer to the finish line.

Like nearly everything else in the entertainment industry, the release time of The Fast Saga films shifted greatly due to the pandemic. Fast 10 was originally set for release on April 2, 2021, but once F9 needed a release slot this year, number 10 had to take a step back. All of this ended up working in their favor—at the time of F9's release it was the biggest box office opening since 2019 (it’s now second, coming behind Marvel’s Black Widow). Filming for Fast 10 will begin in January 2022, and it’s that rumored Fast 10 and Fast 11 will be filmed back-to-back to cap off the franchise.

“Just wait for 10,” Vin Diesel recently told Entertainment Weekly. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.”

The full cast of the tenth installment in the franchise has not been revealed, but it’s assumed regulars like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, and Sung Kang will return for the next film. However, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Dwayne Johnson will once again not reprise his role in Fast 10 and Fast 11, and it’s unclear if fellow WWE champion John Cena will return as Jakob Toretto. Johnson is currently in a feud with franchise star Diesel, and bid the final three films adieu after deciding family is not the most important thing in life.