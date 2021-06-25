Film Club swerves into the Fast & Furious series

Photo : Giles Keyte / Universal Pictures

From its origins 20 years ago as a humble Point Break ripoff featuring fast cars, tough guys, and stolen DVD players, The Fast & The Furious has grown into a global mega-franchise. On this week’s episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife trace the evolution of this outrageously over-the-top action series, compare it to superhero movies, and share their favorite stunts. Plus, the return of #Candyassgate! And thoughts on the latest entry in the series, the brand new, outrageously oversized F9.

