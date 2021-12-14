There are only two more movies left in the Fast & Furious series before Dom and the rest of the family drive off into the sunset (and we mean literally, like what they did with Paul Walker’s character), but we’re going to have to wait slightly longer to see the beginning of the end. Fast & Furious 10, which should be called Fast & Fur10us, was originally scheduled for April 7, 2023, but Variety says it has now been shifted (gear shifted) to May 19, 2023.

That’s only slightly later, but it does solidly put Fast & Furious 10 in the same window as Disney’s new Little Mermaid and the Shazam! sequel, Fury Of The Gods. That’s some pretty serious competition, which is a little hard to picture in these Omicron COVID days where movies fight over scraps at the box office, but we are talking about a summer that’s more than a year away. Maybe things will be better by then? They better be, since Vin Diesel might be able to convince Dwayne Johnson to come back for these last two movies.

The other notable thing about the schedule shift is that Variety says the April 7, 2023 release date has been claimed by an “untitled animated film” from Universal that “promises to be an event.” We don’t know what that means, but it’s certainly exciting.

The most recent Fast & Furious movie was F9: The Fast Saga, which was delayed out of 2020 by COVID and then seemingly heralded the rebirth of movie theaters when it opened huge earlier this year… but then the COVID variants started to hit and things basically settled into a very bad and depressing groove. Still, the success of F9 was a big boost to the continued viability of the theatrical experience, at least, and Fur10us could have a similar impact when it opens in a few years.