Can Vin Diesel let Louis Leterrier know if he's directing Fast Forever?
Louis Leterrier, who is supposedly directing the final Fast & Furious movie, has yet to read the script that brought Vin Diesel to tears.(Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures)
Continuing his elaborate “Fast X: Part 2 is coming out very soon” bit, Vin Diesel took to Instagram over the weekend to gush about the film’s screenplay. “I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades,” Diesel wrote in a post advertising the re-release of the original The Fast And The Furious. “I am still crying…” Unfortunately for members of the Toretto family, Diesel has yet to share a copy of the script with the film’s supposed director Louis Leterrier, per Polygon. In fact, it doesn’t sound like Leterrier knows if he’s making the movie anymore. However, he promised, “This franchise will have an ending,” before declaring, “They have to finish it. Someone has to end it.”
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