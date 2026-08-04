Can Vin Diesel let Louis Leterrier know if he's directing Fast Forever?

Continuing his elaborate “Fast X: Part 2 is coming out very soon” bit, Vin Diesel took to Instagram over the weekend to gush about the film’s screenplay. “I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades,” Diesel wrote in a post advertising the re-release of the original The Fast And The Furious. “I am still crying…” Unfortunately for members of the Toretto family, Diesel has yet to share a copy of the script with the film’s supposed director Louis Leterrier, per Polygon. In fact, it doesn’t sound like Leterrier knows if he’s making the movie anymore. However, he promised, “This franchise will have an ending,” before declaring, “They have to finish it. Someone has to end it.”

In the post, Diesel continues to insist the film is on track to meet its March 17, 2028, release date. Yet, according to Polygon, Leterrier has not even read the script. Though, at the very least, he did get very cryptic regarding why before pivoting back to sounding like he’s not making the movie. “Well, uh, I’d love to tell you the full truth, but I can’t,” Leterrier said. “There will be an ending, and it’s great. I was very, very lucky to be part of the franchise, and I love Vin and I love Universal. They’re great to work with. So yeah. We’ll see, hopefully.”

That’s a lot of yeahs, hopefullys, and “was very, very lucky to apart”s for a guy who’s still making the movie, but he has over a year to talk to his star. Still, Leterrier did offer some explanation for the hold-up—aside from Diesel perfecting the technology to bring back Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, for the film. Leterrier explains that in a “parallel universe,” the production went from Fast X to the next one, but thanks to the strikes and “me finding this script” for the upcoming Netflix action-horror film The Last House, things got delayed, leaving Diesel to stall on social media. Ever the carnival barker, Diesel has spent the last few years doing that. He hasn’t made a movie since 2023’s Fast X and has spent the last few years posting about the finale, which has yet to materialize.