Just yesterday we learned that the 10th Fast And Furious movie will be called Fast X, even though that name is not as funny as Fast 10 Your Seatbelts or whatever variation on that joke you prefer, and now Vin Diesel has dropped a shocking reveal about an earlier draft of the film’s script: At one point it did not have Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto in it at all (via Variety).



That is, on several levels, completely bananas. Those Tego and Rico guys are in every movie, even if it’s just to hang out at the end, and somebody thought they could get away with a Fast movie this late in the franchise without one of the core characters? Granted, Mia’s role in the storylines has changed as the movies have gone along, but F9 made her a bigger part of the team due to the fact that John Cena’s confusing bad guy was also her brother and she could stand in as the increasingly awkward explanation for why Paul Walker’s character is never there anymore. How could they make a movie where her and Brian are both constantly just off-screen, taking care of everyone else’s kids?

Anyway, the crisis is averted, and Vin Diesel says it’s all because of his daughter. In a somewhat rambling Instagram post about Brewster and Mia Toretto, Diesel says that his daughter told “the director” (Justin Lin), simply, “NO MIA NO FAST 10” (she apparently didn’t know the proper title), and now that oversight is being “corrected.” He also goes on to talk about how Mia represents the “brotherhood” between Dom and Brian and how that represents the bond between him and Walker. It’s the sort of stuff you’d expect Vin Diesel to say on Instagram.

Interestingly, or maybe not (we don’t know), Diesel pointedly does not blame anyone for leaving out Mia, though that would surely fall on the shoulders of longtime series writer Chris Morgan, who is returning to the series with X after sitting out F9 (the one that happened to have an expanded role for her!). Maybe he didn’t watch F9 and doesn’t know what happened in it (we saw it and we’re not sure what happened in it), or maybe, as The Onion suggested, he’s actually a five-year-old boy?