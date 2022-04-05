Father John Misty is releasing his forthcoming album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century, on April 8. It’s been a while since he’d been on the road. His last headlining tour was back in 2018, in support of God’s Favorite Customer. But he’s about to change that soon.



Misty has now announced a world tour in support of his new record, with Sub Pop label mate Suki Waterhouse (yes, that Suki Waterhouse) joining for the North American leg of the tour. Waterhouse is also set to release her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, this month on April 2022.

Prior to this tour announcement, Misty had shared some l imited, intimate spring tour dates, that included stops in the UK and three sold-out New York City shows. The new dates go all around the country, and also include an additional New York City date.

The presale starts on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. local time, accessible with the password CanFlub. General tickets will be available on Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. All tour dates are listed below.

Father John Misty 2022-2023 tour dates

Thu. Apr. 07 - London, UK - The Barbican w/ The Britten Sinfonia conducted by Jules Buckley [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Apr. 08 - Kington Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records at PRYZM (5 pm)

Fri. Apr. 08 - Kington Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records at PRYZM (8 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 09 - London, UK - Rough Trade East (4 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Sat, Apr. 09 - London, UK - Rough Trade East (8 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Apr. 10 - Brighton, UK - Resident at CHALK [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Apr. 11 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (6:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Apr. 11 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (9:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Apr. 14 - New York, NY - The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (7 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Apr. 14 - New York, NY - The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (9:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Sat. June 26 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival

Fri. July 08 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival

Sun. July 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony *

Wed. Aug. 03 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

Fri. Aug. 05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

Sat. Aug. 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

Mon. Aug. 08 – Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion *

Tue. Aug. 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

Thu. Aug. 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. Aug. 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater *

Sun. Aug. 14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

Thu. Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

Sat. Aug. 20 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Tue. Aug. 23 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre *

Thu. Aug. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum *

Fri. Aug. 26 – Port Townsend, WA – THING Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square *

Mon. Sept. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia *

Fri. Sept. 16 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *

Sat. Sept. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sept. 19 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater *

Tue. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Thu. Sept. 22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sept. 23 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sept. 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sept. 26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

Tue. Sept. 27 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sept. 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sept. 30 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 – Durham, NC – DPAC *

* w/ Suki Waterhouse

Sat. Feb. 25 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Tue. Feb. 28 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

Thu. March 02 – Denmark, DK – KB Hallen

Fri. March 03 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Sat. March 04 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Mon. March 06 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Tue. March 07 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Thu. March 09 – London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. March 13 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

Wed. March 15 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

Fri. March 17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

