Meshuggah, Immutable [April 1]

Meshuggah, Immutable [April 1]



It’s been six long years since Meshuggah’s last album, 2016’s The Violent Sleep Of Reason (and more than a decade since The A.V. Club awarded its record Obzen a perfect grade), but from the first moments of single “The Abysmal Eye,” it feels as though no time at all has passed. Maybe that’s because—as testified by the title of the new album—the Swedish masters of polyrhythmic punishment have no interest in breaking their mold of genre-defining math-metal. And why should they? They helped invent it, for god’s (or satan’s) sake. And with their ninth album, Meshuggah sounds just as inspired as ever, ready to create ever more complex arrangements and hooks, followed swiftly by beating them into submission. [Alex McLevy]