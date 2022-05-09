Thirty years after Steve Martin played the titular father in Charles Shyer’s Father Of The Bride, Warner Bros. has shared the trailer for its updated take on the classic rom-com. Andy Garci a stars in the remake alongside the legendary Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced, and SNL alum Chloe Fineman.

There’s been some fun updates to the film, starting with the narrative now focusing on a non-white family. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garcia dives into how this will shake up things up and add in new dynamics.

“There was both an honor and an obligation to deliver a story that’s within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another,” García says. “There’s an obligation to do it right, represent it without stereotypes, in a way that, although it’s culturally specific, its themes are universal.”

Secondly, in addition to all of the drama that comes with planning a wedding, García’s Billy and Gloria Estefan’s Ingrid are experiencing problems in their own marriage. After a year of attending couples therapy (mediated by Veep’s Matt Walsh), Ingrid is now pushing for divorce.

In the same interview with EW, Estefan says, “She’s pushing a button—that D-word with divorce. She’s trying to push him to wake up because a year of therapy certainly hadn’t woken him up. But that decision is a tough one for a Latina to make.”

In addition to Martin, Father Of The Bride (1991) stars Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, Martin Short, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. This ‘90s version was of course a remake itself; it was shared 40 years after Vincente Minnelli ’s adaption of the Edward Streeter novel and it starred Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett, and Elizabeth Taylor. The 1950 version of the film received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Father Of The Bride will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on June 16.