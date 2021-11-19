Nikki Glaser—the long-time stand-up comic who recently gained increased prominence as the resident “fboy” wrangler on HBO Max reality dating series Fboy Island—has just lined up another gig with the network : A new hour-long stand-up special, as yet untitled.

This is per Deadline, which notes that the new special, Glaser’s third, will tape in Denver later this year. Glaser previously recorded specials at Comedy Central and Netflix (Perfect in 2016, and Bangin’ in 2019, respectively); in her statement about the news today, she highlighted the excitement of recording one for HBO, which pioneered the form. Then she took what we’re going to just go ahead and assume were some swings at Dave Chappelle, and the recent controversy surrounding transphobic material in his work:

I t’s so cool to finally work with HBO, the birthplace of the comedy special, on my third hour-long special. My material will mostly consist of my novel comedic takes on the trans-rights movement, just kidding, it’s mainly about sex, dating, and my vagina, because it’s been said by smart men on Reddit that those are the only things female comics discuss, so I’d be a foolish little girl to try to tackle anything else. I’m pumped!

HBO’s Nina Rosenstein was more straightforward, as TV execs tend to be when compared to veteran comedians :

Nikki is a relentlessly ferocious comedian who takes on taboo topics in the most unassuming and hilarious ways. We loved everything about her on Fboy Island and are so happy to be doing her first HBO hour.

Glaser is a regular on the TV panel show circuit; she’s served in the Crank Yankers corps, appeared on the recent Match Game revival, hosted a whole bunch of TV, and more. Fboy—we never say “fuckboy”—Island is her latest gig, as she oversees the show’s contestants, including its blending of self-proclaimed “nice guys” and dastardly fuh-bois.