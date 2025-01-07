There's a real good chance Nikki Glaser will do the Golden Globes again A Globes insider told Deadline the awards body made "an investment in Nikki as a long term solo host."

Going into her first major awards show hosting gig, Nikki Glaser made no secret that she’d like to be invited back. And now that she’s got positive reviews rolling in, all signs are pointing towards a repeat performance. In fact, when she took the job she apparently signed a deal for a three-year stint, “with the option looking soon to be exercised,” as Deadline puts it.

Glaser reportedly made $400,000 for hosting, but “More was invested this year in Nikki Glaser and her team than any previous host at the Golden Globes,” a source tells Deadline. That is, on top of her hosting fee, the Globes put more cash in her glam and a larger joke writing team than past years. (Presumably, this was at least partially an effort to avoid another Jo Koy-esque disaster.) “It was an investment in Nikki as a long term solo host,” the insider says. “Worked out well for everyone, I’d say.”

Deadline‘s source says Glaser’s fee will rise “significantly” the second time around, something that the comedian herself mentioned during a postgame chat with Howard Stern on Monday. Referencing Jerrod Carmichael’s monologue, in which he claimed to have gotten paid $500,000 for the job, she said, “I got less than that, but that’s OK.” (In fairness, Carmichael probably got offered more because he had the thankless task of hosting after the Globes’ racism scandal.) Glaser admitted she probably would’ve done the first year for free just for the exposure, but added a confident, “I’ll get more next year.”

As of Monday, “They haven’t asked me formally, there’s been some chatter about it from people who are like, ‘It’s not really up to me, but….’ I can’t imagine they wouldn’t,” Glaser told Stern. “I mean, it’s hard to get—not even because I killed, but even if I would’ve done fine—it’s hard to find people to do these shows.”