We’ve had a few weeks to settle into 2022 at this point, and while it’s definitely still a struggle to adapt to The New Normal of pandemic life, little things like a great new album can make a world of difference. Whether it’s to cope with the winter blues or just because your nincompoop of a boss is making life unreasonably hard, we all deserve some good company—and this next month, a bunch of superlative artists are putting out records that could fill that void nicely. Looking for bangers? Conway The Machine’s long-awaited Shady Records debut is coming. In the mood for some ethereal beauty? Beach House’s Once Twice Melody project is complete in just a few days. Want to yearn? Mitski’s ready to drag you to Laurel Hell.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format, simply narrow your browser window.