True Story: What Reality Says About Us by Danielle J. Lindemann (February 15, Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Taking a critical eye to pop culture is built into The A.V. Club’s DNA. And when it’s in the service of unpacking our guiltiest of guilty pleasures? Even better. That’s why we’re excited about True Story: What Reality Says About Us from sociologist Danielle J. Lindemann. Lindemann takes readers on a guided tour of reality television, from MTV’s The Real World up through Survivor, the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchises, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and The Real Housewives. She gets in close to dissect reality TV at the micro-level, then zooms out to determine what these shows have to say about race, gender, and sexuality in America.