The thing about Xenomorphs, like most bugs, is that you never really know how many are skittering around behind your walls at any given moment. Granted, Xenomorphs are a lot bigger, they have acid blood, and you can’t kill them by spraying a can of Raid around the room (you’d need one of those pulse rifles with a flamethrower strapped to it to do any real damage). It’s fitting, then, that just when we thought we had our eyes on the only Alien-related project currently in the works—an FX series from Noah Hawley—a second Alien-related project has snuck up behind us, popping that little mouth out and getting its slimy drool everywhere.

Advertisement

This new one is a movie, but there is a but. A few buts, really. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new Alien will be a stand-alone film that is “unconnected to the previous movies” (though we assume there will be Xenomorphs, because otherwise it’s an alien movie and not an Alien movie), and it is “intended to be made for Hulu as part of 20th Century’s ambitions to make more than 10 movies a year for the Disney-operated streaming service.”

So it’s a straight-to-Hulu Alien movie with no connection to the other movies, which doesn’t exactly inspire a ton of confidence. Haven’t Alien fans suffered enough? At what point do we actually listen to that woman in Aliens begging to be killed before the baby Xenomorph can pop out of her chest?

The good part about this is that the new Hulu Alien movie will be written and directed by Fede Álvarez, who at least does some interesting work. He directed Don’t Breathe, wrote its recent sequel, directed The Girl In The Spider’s Web, and helped come up with the story for Netflix’s recent Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot (which means you can’t really fault him for the execution). He also created the experimental Apple TV+ series Calls (based on a French show of the same name), which consisted of a series of mysterious phone calls with only the most basic visuals.

THR says Álvarez “casually” pitched original Alien director Ridley Scott on a sequel “many years ago,” and the idea supposedly stuck with him since then. It apparently involves a “really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before,” so we’d guess that it’s something akin to the original Alien with a different setting, like those “Die Hard but in a ___” movies that were all the rage a while ago. Maybe it’s just Alien in an office building? Bunch of Xenomorphs with generic European accents stealing bearer bonds, Reginald VelJohnson shows up as one of those androids with gross milk blood, “Now I have a power loader ho-ho-ho.” This thing writes itself!