Is Jupiter’s Claim— the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s new feature Nope— as “hell no” inducing as Keke Palmer’s character seems to think in the first teaser? Brave viewers will soon have the opportunity to find out themselves. On the same day the film premieres in theaters, the scenery (and alien terror) from the film will come to life in a new attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Created by production designer Ruth DeJong, the new attraction is made from the real set pieces used in the film. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Jupiter’s Claim seen onscreen in Nope was carefully disassembled after production and then reconstructed at the West Coast theme park. Original props and details from the film have also been included in the experience.

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal,” Peele said in a statement, per THR. “It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members, and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

Advertisement

Nope’s Jupiter’s Claim joins the roster of other Universal Studio films that have real-world experiences to go along with them, from Steven Spielberg’s War Of The Worlds to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Nope and its accompanying attraction are part of Peele’s exclusive deal with Universal Studio Group for film and television projects.

In the world of the film, Jupiter’s Claim is a family-fun park owned and operated by ex-child star Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun) in the Santa Clarita Valley of Southern California. The park’s overarching theme centers around a (decidedly sanitized and white-centric) version of the California Gold Rush. Jupiter’s Claim becomes a central location for the otherworldly chaos sibling duo Emerald and OJ Haywood (Palmer and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya).

Both Nope, and the Jupiter’s Claim attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, touch down on July 22.