The trailer for Jordan Peele’s next feature film has finally touched down (come on, it is Super Bowl Sunday after all). After giving a tiny preview of the film earlier last week, the director has shared the first full trailer for Nope, starring Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, and Keke Palmer.

Advertisement

For the first chunk, the trailer focuses on Palmer as the heir to the only Black-owned ranch of horse trainers in Hollywood, with a legacy going back to the first-ever motion pictures. It’s fun, it’s upbeat, Daniel Kaluuya is there being kind of snotty. Hey, maybe this will be a return of the Jordan Peele who wrote Keanu?

No, obviously. Things take a turn pretty quickly, with the power flickering out, weird lights appearing, and horses getting freaked out by something. We don’t know what that something is, but involves some kind of phenomenon in the sky, like a weird cloud or maybe aliens. Steven Yeun shows up for a second, there appears to be a woman without lips, there’s a chromed-out motorcyclist, and it’s all very strange and mysterious. Also: There certainly are a lot of those wacky waving inflatable flailing arm tube men… what’s that about?



The full cast of Nope features Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary. Kaluuya previously worked with Peele on the Oscar-nominated Get Out, but everyone else in the cast are first timers.

This is Peele’s third time in the director’s chair, with Nope serving as a follow-up to Get Out and Us. The director also helped pen the script for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman (2021), and like these three other films, Nope is expected to contain a mix of horror and social commentary. For Nope, Peele has teamed up with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Tenet, Interstellar), who shot some of the film in 65mm for IMAX. This means the film will be suited for an even bigger screen.

Nope is set to arrive in theaters July 22.