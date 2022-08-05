MTV has confirmed the first set of performers for this month’s VMAs and two global superstars lead the charge: Brazilian pop maven Anitta and reggaeton juggernaut J Balvin. Marshmello x Khalid, a dual project from the EDM artist and R&B singer, and pop-punk group Panic! At The Disco round out the (announced) lineup.



This year’s awards will mark Anitta’s debut on the VMAs stage—she’ll also reportedly give the first-ever televised performance of her new track “Envolver.” Adding to the lengthy list of “firsts” for the superstar, Anitta is also up for her first VMA in the “Best Latin” category— making her the first Brazilian artist to be nominated.

A fellow Latin star, J Balvin returns to the VMAs stage on a different side of his career than Anitta. If the “Prince of Reggaeton” takes home the award he’s been nominated for, “Best Latin,” it will mark his sixth VMA and make him the most-awarded Latin artist in VMA’s history. J Balvin, who last performed at the awards in 2019 with Bad Bunny, will also world premiere his new single “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro, proving there are always more firsts to celebrate.

The duo of Marshmello x Khalid is also a first-time endeavor, although both artists have previously been nominated before. While five-time nominee Marshmello will be making his main-stage debut, Khalid is returning for the first time since his 2017 debut at the awards, winning “Best New Artist” the same evening. The duo is set to premiere their new single together “Numb,” after previously collaborating on 2017's “Silence.”

On the other hand, Panic! At The Disco is a veteran VMA group, and also last performed in 2018. On top of being a top-billed band at the ceremony in the past, Panic! At The Disco has also been nominated for 9 VMA’s, and first won in 2006 for “Video Of The Year.” The group is nominated this year for “Best Alternative Video.”

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. E.T./P.T.