Take it from Jesse Eisenberg— just because you played the boy inventor behind one of the internet’s most consequential social media apps doesn’t mean onscreen online dating will be a breeze. In the new trailer for FX’s new series Fleishman Is In Trouble, dizzying camera shots introduce us to a story “about everything.”

Fleishman Is In Trouble follows 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recent divorcee who takes a dive into the waters of New York City online dating— and actually finds himself a strong swimmer. But just as a fun and flirty summer is supposed to kick off, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) disappears, leaving behind their kids but taking with her any and all hints as to why she left.

Fleishman Is In Trouble Official Teaser | Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan | FX

Between the return of old friends Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), a newfound role as a single dad, and the myriad of possible paramours at his fingertips, Toby has a lot on his plate. But eventually, he realizes if he ever wants to truly figure out where (and why) Rachel went, he’ll have to grapple with what went wrong in their marriage in the first place. As the trailer promises through voiceover, Fleishman Is In Trouble will explore “life, career, marriage, money, friendships, and dissatisfaction— how all those things come together and make you question everything.”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who penned the novel Fleishman Is In Trouble is based on, also adapted the series for television. Ackner also executive produces alongside a hefty team, including Little Miss Sunshine’s Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Shari Springer Berman, and Robert Pulcini.

Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, November 17, with subsequent episodes airing Thursdays each week.