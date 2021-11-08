Oh, Dave Grohl. Is there anything he can’t do? And we don’t mean, like, he’s so talented he could do anything. We mean that if Dave Grohl showed up at a hospital and put on some scrubs, would anyone stop him from performing surgery on someone? If he walked into the White House, played a bit of “Everlong” or whatever to appease the Secret Service, and then sat down at the desk in the Oval Office, would they let him start signing bills just for fun?

We ask because Dave Grohl and the rest of Foo Fighters just revealed that they’re going to star in a movie called Studio 666 about the band—they’ll be playing themselves—recording a new album in a haunted mansion. On top of that, “Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band,” which sounds very wacky.

To be clear, the press release announcing Studio 666 does say that it will be a horror-comedy, but this isn’t some glorified music video that will come out on the Foo Fighters YouTube page. This is a real movie that is getting a “wide domestic theatrical release” in over 2,000 theaters early next year.

Studio 666 is being directed by horror filmmaker BJ McDonnell, who previously made Hatchet III and a series of Slayer videos that were compiled into a short film called Slayer: The Repentless Killogy, which (credit where credit’s due) is a cool title. In a statement, he compared Studio 666 to the kind of “old school ‘band’ movie” that we don’t see anymore, like Help! or Head or KISS Meets The Phantom Of The Park.

It certainly sounds like they’re going for the right tone, it’s just surprising that this is a real thing that’s happening and not a funny Dave Grohl prank. In addition to Foo Fighters, the film will star Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin. It’ll be in theaters—IN THEATERS!—on February 25, 2022. You can see a poster for the film below.

