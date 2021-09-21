Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, September 21. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Our Kind Of People (Fox, 9 p.m. ET, series premiere): Fox looks to revive its reputation for soapy dramas with some help from Lee Daniels, who captivated viewers with the glitz and theatrics of Empire (for a while, anyway). As we wrote in the September TV preview, Our Kind Of People is “based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 non-fiction book that takes a deep dive into America’s Black upper class. Veteran TV producer and writer Karin Gist reunites with her Star collaborator Lee Daniels for this series that’s equal parts extravagance and mystery: Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) tries to reclaim her family’s name in the luxurious environs of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. The single mother soon finds more than she bargained for, naturally, including Rosewood’s Morris Chestnut. Yes, that sounds a bit like one of Gist’s previous shows, Revenge, but network dramas could stand to have a little more Revenge in them. DaCosta shined as part of an ensemble in Chicago Med, but this lead outing could take her to the next level.”

The series also stars Debbi Morgan, Alana Bright, Nadine Ellis, Rhyon Nicole Brown, and Joe Morton, the latter of whom delivers a dressing-down in the premiere episode, “Reparations,” to rival his Scandal speeches.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Ovation TV presents National Hispanic Heritage Month programming (Ovation NOW app, September 15 through October 15): The only arts network in the U.S., Ovation TV celebrates with National Hispanic Heritage Month with weeks of programming options. Titles include Bruno Mars: Just The Way I Am, Hamilton: One Shot To Broadway, Lost Kingdom Of Central America, Lost Kingdom Of South America, The Art Of: Tequila. And in Celebrity Profiles, film critic David Poland interviews the likes of Salma Hayek, Guillermo del Toro, and Benicio d el Toro.