Here’s the barest hint of what’s going on with Frozen 3

“Into The Unknown” has taken on a new meaning, which is that Frozen 3 sounds like a bit of an unknown, even to the people working on it. That’s not to say there has been no progress on the threequel; last month, Disney’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee told ComicBook.com, “The only thing I can say is Bob has announced there’s more Frozen. And I’ll say what we are working on, I am very, very, very excited about. That’s all I can say.”

Appearing at the BFI London Film Festival, Lee had a bit more to say. “Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it and I am blown away and I am so excited,” she said (via Variety). There have been no casting or crew announcements made for the film yet, possibly because none of those decisions have been made. Lee, who co-directed the first two films with Chris Buck, admitted, “I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet—I’m not doing nothing—except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as a team and I’m in there with creative. But with Frozen, just a little bit more.”

There you have it folks: the director of Frozen 1 and 2 is doing something, not nothing, on Frozen 3. Beyond that, we don’t know much. Bob Iger announced the new installment, alongside Toy Story 4, Zootopia 2, and thousands of layoffs back in February on an earnings call. Clearly, the film remains in very early development.

Lee offered more about Wish, Disney’s upcoming animated feature that is not a sequel. She teased a Julia Michaels song on the soundtrack, and a juicy role for Chris Pine. “We’ve never done this expansive of a whole journey of the villain. And Chris Pine also brought that to it, because that’s what he needs to get inside the meat of the character emotionally. So he was such an incredible partner to do that. He’s so smart and he can sing, so he just kept coming alive more and more every day.”