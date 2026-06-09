Fruit Bats have a new album and they're taking it on the road The Landfill, the 12th album from Eric D. Johnson's indie rock project, it out this Friday.

Fruit Bats, the rock project of singer/songwriter Eric D. Johnson, is almost back. This Friday, Fruit Bats will release their 12th album, The Landfill. The band also kicks off its sprawling 2026 tour Thursday in San Diego, before hitting stops in the United States, Canada, and Australia through November.

Ahead of the release of The Landfill, Fruit Bats have released two new singles. “Think Aboutcha” is a peppy, lightly psychedelic number right at home in the band’s sneakily hooky discography. “That Goddamn Sun” is a bit bluesier, with lush harmonies and flavors of Southern rock in its piano and acoustic guitar instrumentation.

You can listen to The Landfill in full on Friday, June 12. In the meantime, take a look at all the Fruit Bats’ tour dates below, and relisten to their cover of Hall And Oats’ “One On One” for A.V. Undercover over here.

6/11—San Diego, CA—Belly Up Tavern (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/12—Tucson, AZ—La Rosa (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/13—Santa Fe, NM—The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/14—Oklahoma City, OK—Tower Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/17—Columbia, MO—Rose Music Park (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)

6/18—Indianapolis, IN—HI-FI Annex (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)