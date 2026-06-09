Fruit Bats have a new album and they're taking it on the road

The Landfill, the 12th album from Eric D. Johnson's indie rock project, it out this Friday.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 9, 2026 | 4:35pm
Album art design by Daniel Murphy
Music News Fruit Bats
Fruit Bats have a new album and they're taking it on the road

Fruit Bats, the rock project of singer/songwriter Eric D. Johnson, is almost back. This Friday, Fruit Bats will release their 12th album, The Landfill. The band also kicks off its sprawling 2026 tour Thursday in San Diego, before hitting stops in the United States, Canada, and Australia through November. 

Ahead of the release of The Landfill, Fruit Bats have released two new singles. “Think Aboutcha” is a peppy, lightly psychedelic number right at home in the band’s sneakily hooky discography. “That Goddamn Sun” is a bit bluesier, with lush harmonies and flavors of Southern rock in its piano and acoustic guitar instrumentation. 

You can listen to The Landfill in full on Friday, June 12. In the meantime, take a look at all the Fruit Bats’ tour dates below, and relisten to their cover of Hall And Oats’ “One On One” for A.V. Undercover over here

6/11—San Diego, CA—Belly Up Tavern (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/12—Tucson, AZ—La Rosa (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/13—Santa Fe, NM—The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/14—Oklahoma City, OK—Tower Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

6/17—Columbia, MO—Rose Music Park (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)

6/18—Indianapolis, IN—HI-FI Annex (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)

6/19—Lexington, KY—The Burl (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)

6/20—Nelsonville, OH—Nelsonville Music Festival

7/16—Winston-Salem, NC—The Ramkat (Support from Al Olender)

7/17—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer (Support from Al Olender)

7/18—Asheville, NC—Hellbender at The Orange Peel (With Watchhouse)

7/19—Richmond, VA—The Broadberry (Support from Al Olender)

7/21—Toronto, ON—The Concert Hall (Support from Al Olender)

7/23—Norwalk, CT—District Music Hall (Support from Al Olender)

7/24—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

7/25—Kingston, NY—Assembly (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)

7/26—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music Theatre (Support from Al Olender)

8/12—Castlemaine, VIC—The Bridge Hotel

8/13—Melbourne, VIC—Howler

8/14—Meeniyan, VIC—Meeniyan Town Hall

8/15—Anglesea, VIC—The Sound Doctor

8/16—Eltham, NSW—The Eltham

8/19—Bellingen, NSW—Bellingen Golf Club

8/20—Brisbane, QLD—Lefty’s Music Hall

8/21—Mapleton, QLD—Mapleton Pub

8/22—Canberra, ACT—Gang Gang

8/23—Sydney, NSW—Oxford Arts Factory

9/30—Los Angeles, CA—Matthew Logan Vasquez

10/1—Berkeley, CA—The UC Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/2—Santa Cruz, CA—Rio Theater (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/3—Grass Valley, CA—The Center For The Arts (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/7—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/9—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/10—Victoria, BC—Capital Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/11—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/13—Moscow, ID—University of Idaho (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/14—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/15—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Commonwealth Room (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/17—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/20—Lawrence, KS—Liberty Hall (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/21—Iowa City, IA—Englert Civic Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/22—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/23—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

10/24—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed Indoors (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)

11/5—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/6—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/7—Boston, MA—Royale (Support from Sarah Klang

11/8—Portland, ME—State Theatre (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/11—New York, NY—Webster Hall (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/12—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café & Music Hall (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/14—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/15—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/17—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/18—Nashville, TN—The Basement East (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/19—Birmingham, AL—Saturn (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/20—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s (Support from Sarah Klang)

11/21—Austin, TX—Mohawk (Support from Sarah Klang)

 

 
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