Fruit Bats have a new album and they're taking it on the road

6/19—Lexington, KY—The Burl (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)
6/20—Nelsonville, OH—Nelsonville Music Festival
7/16—Winston-Salem, NC—The Ramkat (Support from Al Olender)
7/17—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer (Support from Al Olender)
7/18—Asheville, NC—Hellbender at The Orange Peel (With Watchhouse)
7/19—Richmond, VA—The Broadberry (Support from Al Olender)
7/21—Toronto, ON—The Concert Hall (Support from Al Olender)
7/23—Norwalk, CT—District Music Hall (Support from Al Olender)
7/24—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival
7/25—Kingston, NY—Assembly (Support from Gwenifer Raymond)
7/26—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music Theatre (Support from Al Olender)
8/12—Castlemaine, VIC—The Bridge Hotel
8/13—Melbourne, VIC—Howler
8/14—Meeniyan, VIC—Meeniyan Town Hall
8/15—Anglesea, VIC—The Sound Doctor
8/16—Eltham, NSW—The Eltham
8/19—Bellingen, NSW—Bellingen Golf Club
8/20—Brisbane, QLD—Lefty’s Music Hall
8/21—Mapleton, QLD—Mapleton Pub
8/22—Canberra, ACT—Gang Gang
8/23—Sydney, NSW—Oxford Arts Factory
9/30—Los Angeles, CA—Matthew Logan Vasquez
10/1—Berkeley, CA—The UC Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/2—Santa Cruz, CA—Rio Theater (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/3—Grass Valley, CA—The Center For The Arts (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/7—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/9—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/10—Victoria, BC—Capital Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/11—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/13—Moscow, ID—University of Idaho (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/14—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/15—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Commonwealth Room (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/17—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/20—Lawrence, KS—Liberty Hall (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/21—Iowa City, IA—Englert Civic Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/22—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/23—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
10/24—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed Indoors (Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez)
11/5—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/6—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/7—Boston, MA—Royale (Support from Sarah Klang
11/8—Portland, ME—State Theatre (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/11—New York, NY—Webster Hall (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/12—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café & Music Hall (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/14—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/15—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/17—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/18—Nashville, TN—The Basement East (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/19—Birmingham, AL—Saturn (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/20—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s (Support from Sarah Klang)
11/21—Austin, TX—Mohawk (Support from Sarah Klang)