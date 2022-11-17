Rejoice, Glee fans: soon, you’ll be able to listen to Lea Michele belt about how life is like a ball of butter for approximately six minutes straight–and you won’t even have to repeat a track.

Michele reached a new stage in her transformation into the real-life Rachel Berry last night when she surprised Funny Girl audience members with a surprise album announcement at the curtain call.

“Everyone here who is working so incredibly hard every single night also worked so hard in the studio to make such an incredible album,” the actor said in a video that was also shared on Instagram. “As the biggest Funny Girl fan my whole life, I am so proud of it and it is so, so, so great.”



In her announcement, Michele also referred to the upcoming recording as an “original cast album” which set off warning bells for some fans because Michele is (notoriously) not a part of the original revival cast. While it may be easy to read this as yet another slight to actual original revival Fanny Brice, Beanie Feldstein, we would like to propose an alternate explanation: perhaps Lea Michele, non-reader that she is, simply doesn’t know the meaning of the word “original” in the first place.

Other members of the original/replacement cast featured on the album include Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. (No Jane Lynch, unfortunately for Glee fans hoping for a reunion.)

The Funny Girl Original Revival/Replacement Cast Recording will be released 12:01 ET on Friday, November 18. Theater and/or drama fans, set those alarms now!