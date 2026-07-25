Good news, everyone: Futurama is coming back with some "XXXL-Sized" specials in tow Season 14 of the animated series premieres with two episodes August 3 on Hulu.

It might not have given the TV revival a much-needed boost with its latest return, but Futurama has been enjoying a boisterous third life of out-there adventures on Hulu since 2023. Now with season 14 set to premiere on August 3, Hulu released a trailer during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that shows the Planet Express crew encountering space pirates, the return of Dr. Zoidberg’s lost love (voiced by Khaleesi herself, Emilia Clarke), and either thwarting or helping start a revolution. Oh, and there’s Professor Farnsworth’s (Billy West) new-old time machine that almost certainly won’t create problems for Fry (also West), Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender (John DiMaggio), Amy (Lauren Tom), and everyone they have the good/back luck of regularly running into, like Zapp Brannigan (West again).