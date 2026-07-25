Good news, everyone: Futurama is coming back with some "XXXL-Sized" specials in tow

Season 14 of the animated series premieres with two episodes August 3 on Hulu.

By Danette Chavez  |  July 25, 2026 | 5:22pm
Image: 20th Television
TV News Futurama
Good news, everyone: Futurama is coming back with some

It might not have given the TV revival a much-needed boost with its latest return, but Futurama has been enjoying a boisterous third life of out-there adventures on Hulu since 2023. Now with season 14 set to premiere on August 3, Hulu released a trailer during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that shows the Planet Express crew encountering space pirates, the return of Dr. Zoidberg’s lost love (voiced by Khaleesi herself, Emilia Clarke), and either thwarting or helping start a revolution. Oh, and there’s Professor Farnsworth’s (Billy West) new-old time machine that almost certainly won’t create problems for Fry (also West), Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender (John DiMaggio), Amy (Lauren Tom), and everyone they have the good/back luck of regularly running into, like Zapp Brannigan (West again). 

Hulu also announced that three “XXXL-Sized” specials will accompany Futurama season 14 starting in 2027 with a Christmas-themed one. (Looks like Disney’s giving a holiday special after and taking one away.)

There was even more news on the animated front at SDCC, as Hulu announced Bob’s Burger’s Holiday Short (a streaming exclusive) and teased more of the new series Deano, which is executive produced by Bluey creator Joe Brumm. And at the Family Guy panel, fans got a first look at the upcoming Halloween special, “Happy Hell-O-Ween,” which will feature Kieran Culkin as the Devil himself.

 
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