If you’re a fan of The Americans (and what are you doing with your life if you aren’t?), today is a promising day. Four years after the terrific show’s end, co-creators Joe Wiseberg and Joel Fields’ are returning to FX with a new drama, The Patient, whose trailer just dropped. If their past creative project is any indication, this one should also be a banger. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Written by the duo, The Patient follows morose therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell). Alan is going through grief and trauma after the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and painful estrangement from his son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds). As seen in the trailer, he talks about probably needing therapy himself. But he is still fully focused on helping his patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who turns out to be a serial killer. In order to curb his homicidal urges, Sam decides to kidnap Alan so the good doctor can help cure him. Talk about a demanding client, right?

The Patient Official Trailer | Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson | FX

In order to survive and stop him from killing again, Alan has no choice but to unravel Sam’s disturbed mind. It proves to be a tough task because Sam refuses to engage in critical topics like his family and personal life. Also, as Alan says in the video above, “Successful therapy requires a safe environment, without anything like fear hanging over every session.” Fear seems like a given if you’re kidnapped by a serial killer though. Alan is fully isolated so he uses this opportunity to grapple with his own repressed issues by—and keep up with me here—excavating memories of his own therapist, Charlie (David Alan Grier).

The show also stars Linda Emond and Alex Rich. Wiseberg and Fields, along with Carell, Chris Long, Caroline Moore, and Victor Hsu are executive producers. The Patient is a limited series (or so they always lead us to believe), and will consist of 10 episodes. It premieres on FX on Hulu on August 30.