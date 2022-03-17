Ahead of the premiere of her new Disney+ movie, Cheaper By The Dozen, star Gabrielle Union has taken a firm stance against Disney for its donations to Florida politicians who support the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and for its weak response after the bill passed in Florida’s Senate earlier this month.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out. I don’t even think that’s a word that you could use for something like this, where children’s lives are literally hanging in the balance,” Union tells Variety. “We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done.”

A report by the Orlando Sentinel recently revealed Disney has donated funds to each and every sponsor and co-sponsor of the bill, which prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in schools and other educational environment. The company has since halted all donations to Florida politicians in an effort to prove their allyship.

“There are so many states that are following suit [with Florida’s legislation], because there is no pushback, because no one in positions of power [or] corporations are taking a hard stance,” Union continues. “Let’s look who’s donating to what and let’s call people out… I think a lot of people like to confuse accountability and consequences for cancel culture. And as long as you have a microphone and a stage that’s not cancel culture, honey… We have to campaign and fund for those people who stand for all of us.”

Union has been open about her support of LGBTQ+ rights, and has been particularly vocal about supporting her trans stepdaughter Zaya Wade. When talking to Variety about the anti-trans legislation in discussion in Texas, Union shared this message to LGBTQ+ youth in the state.

“There are bad people controlling your fate, but we are working our asses off to make sure that not only do you survive but that you thrive,” Union said. “There are so many more people that are working actively so that you have peace and that you can exist in the same way as everyone else has the ability to exist. We are fighting and we will never stop fighting. As long as I have air in my lungs we will not stop fighting for you and I’m not alone in that.”

Disney employees are still holding a series of in-person and virtual walkouts in protest of the company’s handling of the bill in Florida. The walkouts will be held daily through the 21, with a larger walkout planned for the 22. Prior to the walkouts Disney CEO Bob Chapek issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ company’s employees, writing, “I know there is so much more work to be done. I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally. You will hear more about our progress in the coming weeks.”