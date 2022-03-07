Some Game Of Thrones fans don’t seem too invested in the idea of revisiting Westeros, but HBO doesn’t want to let Game Of Thrones go. However, it appears HBO is the only one having a tough time walking away. Though some of the planned spinoffs didn’t pan out, the network is still going forward with prequel series House Of The Dragon and at least two other series. But, for better or worse, D.B. Weiss and Benioff aren’t listed as creators of House Of Dragon or any of the other shows.



Advertisement

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Game Of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff confirm they have nothing to do with upcoming titles .

“All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show [Games Of Thrones]. When I say 11 years, it was full on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years,” says Weiss. “It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved with in that world that we lived. It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else—building lots of something elses.”

He also says that he and Benioff didn’t see the new “Game of Thrones shows [as] something that made sense for [them] to be involved with.”

As reported last year, House Of The Dragon will focus on Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors, specifically King Viserys, set to be played by Paddy Considine.

The D&D-less show began filming in 2021 and a teaser for it was shared last year, too. The series counts George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal as co-creators, with Miguel Sapochnik as the showrunner along with Condal. Sapochnik directed various Game Of Thrones episodes, including Emmy winner “Battle Of The Bastards.” Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel are also directing House Of The Dragon alongside Greg Yaitanes, who’ll also serve as co-executive producer.

HBO has yet to share a release date for the series, but it’s expected to arrive at some point in 2022.

