George R.R. Martin hints at possible Game Of Thrones reunion with Maisie Williams The Game Of Thrones creator has gone and blogged it once again.

George R.R. Martin may have found yet another thing to distract himself from The Winds Of Winter. On his blog, where Martin can often be seen cryptically dunking on House Of The Dragon and not writing the sixth Song Of Ice And Fire book, Martin hinted at starting a new project with Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark on Game Of Thrones. However, he censored himself for fear of superstitious intervention. Discussing a recent trip to London on his LiveJournal, Martin mentioned that he “got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta.” So that explains why his “current mood” is “happy”: Who doesn’t enjoy carboloading on the West End? Yet, Martin did not go into detail for fear of supernatural reprisal.

“We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about… well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it,” he wrote. “But it could be so much fun.”

Now, that could mean anything. But since we’re talking about the famous television series Game Of Thrones starring Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, we suppose Martin is hinting at another spin-off. After all, he’s already got another one of those on the way. However, could it be that Williams will show up in the Game Of Thrones stage play that Martin said is “coming along splendidly” and is an adaptation of the Tourney at Harrenhal? Or is this a reference to that Game Of Thrones movie that WBD is developing? The possibilities are endless, but we still can’t help but think that maybe Mr. Martin, with all due respect, should finish one project before starting another.