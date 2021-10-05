Two years after HBO announced that they would definitely be moving forward with Game Of Thrones spin-off, House Of Dragons, they have finally dropped a teaser trailer. The short clip has given us fire, a brutal jousting match, a slightly clearer idea of when we’ll be able to stream the forthcoming series and, most importantly, a closer look at Matt Smith in that wig.

“Gods, kings, fire, and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings—dragons did,” Smith says in a voiceover, reminding us that this is very much a story about the House Of Targaryen. Though we don’t get to see the dragon themselves in this teaser, at least we know their arrival is imminent.

The teaser didn’t give us much insight into the plot of the show but here’s what we do know: the series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire And Blood and it will be set 200 years before the events of the book A Song Of Fire And Ice (which Games Of Thrones was based on).



As its name suggests, House Of Dragons will focus on the Targaryen family history.



In addition to Smith (who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen), the rest of the cast includes: Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke , Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel. Actors Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes were all recently announced cast members.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are co-showrunners for the series. The pair will also serve as executive producers alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Production on the series began back in April and HBO gave the series a 10-episode order.

At the very end of the teaser, though there was no specific air date, HBO did reveal that the show will air at some point next year.