Lena Headey and Karen Gillan in Gunpowder Milkshake Photo : Reiner Bajo/Studiocanal SAS

Top pick

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Gunpowder Milkshake comes alive in its darkly comic action sequences, which prioritize creativity as much as brutality, with an uncommon focus on props, locations, and wide compositions. It’s a shame, then, that director/co-writer Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves) struggles to find that same tonal confidence elsewhere. Gunpowder Milkshake is about half as funny and clever as it should be, weighing down its cheeky sense of humor with attempts at genuine pathos that fall flat.” Read Caroline Siede’s entire review of this action drama starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh.

Regular coverage

Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., season finale)

Wild cards

Heist (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This docuseries chronicles some of America’s most notorious heists, from the robbery of a Las Vegas casino to one at a Miami airport. It hails from Dirty Robber, the producers behind the Oscar-winning Two Distant Strangers, and will also very likely make you want to rewatch the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

A Classic Horror Story (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli, this Italian suspense drama follows five people traveling in a camper who crash into a tree. When they come to, they realize that the road they were driving on is replaced by an impenetrable forest and a wooden house. The cast includes Matilda Lutz, Will Merrick, and Francesco Russo.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 10 p.m., midseason premiere): This fun Freeform drama returns for the second half of its third season. In tonight’s episode “Knocked Down,” Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) give their relationship another shot, Alice (Sherry Cola) returns to the comedy program, and Dennis’ (Josh Pence) return has Davia (Emma Hunton) questioning everything.