R.I.P. Gene Shalit, long-time film critic for NBC's Today With his iconic appearance and love of puns, Shalit was an easy figure to make fun of—but also an institution in TV entertainment.

Gene Shalit has died. A humor writer, TV personality, and most especially a film critic, Shalit spent nearly 40 years occupying his Critic’s Corner on NBC’s morning show Today, where he prided himself on blending puns, silly gags, and goofball antics into his more thoughtful analytical work. Iconic (and occasionally mocked) both for his easily imitated appearance—mustache, frizzy hair, and all—as well as his reputation as something of a soft touch in the world of film critique, Shalit was an instantly recognizable cornerstone of TV film criticism from the 1970s through the 2000s. Per Variety, Shalit died on Friday, just three months after his 100th birthday.

Born in New York, Shalit got his start as a press agent, journalist, and columnist, with his work as a writer for Ladies’ Home Journal in the late ’60s reportedly catching the eyes of producers at NBC. (Said eyes apparently did a double take when they found out what Shalit actually looked like; he spent his first few years at NBC in its radio division.) In 1973, though, the company decided to give Shalit a try in front of cameras, starting with book reviews on Today that eventually expanded into the world of film. He would stay on in the position for the better part of the next four decades, outlasting every other host or personality on the network, and becoming a genuine TV institution as a regular part of viewers’ morning routine.