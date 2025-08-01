Lee Isaac Chung may stay in the franchise game with new Ocean's prequel

Don’t count on seeing original IP from Lee Isaac Chung any time soon. The Oscar-nominated Minari director tried his hand at a legacyquel with 2024’s Twisters and seems to have developed a taste for previously established IP. Chung is now in talks to direct a prequel to the Ocean‘s franchise, Deadline reports. Twisters didn’t earn any Oscar nods of its own, but it did make over $370 million at the worldwide box office, so hey, if it ain’t broke!

There aren’t any plot details or casting updates currently available for the forthcoming heist film, but the trade reports that Carrie Solomon (A Family Affair) is writing the screenplay, with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap producing.

Another Ocean’s film is a solid bet for Warner Bros., which has already made over $1.4 billion collectively on the four films in its rebooted franchise. (2001’s Ocean’s Eleven was inspired by 1960 Rat Pack film Ocean’s 11.) Another sequel, Ocean’s 14, is also in development with original stars Matt Damon and George Clooney expected to return, although it’s been languishing for quite a while now. In January, Variety reported that The Fall Guy‘s David Leitch was in talks to helm the project.

At least Chung will likely have an easier time filming Ocean’s than he did with Twisters. “I felt this deep conviction that we should be filming during tornado season,” he said of his on-location shoot in Oklahoma. “I was very naive with that decision.” There’s always the risk of losing some money or getting a little too into the slot machines in a Vegas casino, but at least Chung and his crew should be protected from any production-halting weather events.