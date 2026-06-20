Well, of course George Lucas loves the goddamn Minions
In fact, Lucas is apparently so enamored of the little yellow weirdos that he recorded a voice cameo for next month's Minions And Monsters.George Lucas (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM) and Stuart (Screenshot: YouTube)
It is not, in hindsight, entirely surprising that George Lucas would be a Minions guy. There’s a heavy vein of Gru-loving energy running all through Lucas’ Star Wars movies, a deep belief that what dramatic, action-heavy space opera really needs is a quick detour into a solid five minutes of funny sidekick slapstick about once every single film. (Quick, imagine the pratfalling Battle Droids from Phantom Menace muttering “banana” to each other while ineffectually representing fascism; fits like a glove, doesn’t it?)
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