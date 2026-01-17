The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms team has George R.R. Martin plans for 12 unwritten Dunk & Egg stories
No worries about running out of source material and having to make it up as they go along this time, apparently.Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, Photo: Steffan Hill/HBO
It is hard—in the context of the massive, extremely lucrative TV empire that has been built around him, and which has its foundations rooted firmly in his work—not to sometimes think of author George R.R. Martin as a sort of volatile and limited resource. The volatility has been noted of late in his comments about his relationship with House Of The Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal, which he’s called “abysmal” after communication between the two men apparently broke down during the creation of the HBO show’s second season. But while things have reportedly been much rosier between the author and Ira Parker, showrunner of new Game Of Thrones spin-off A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms—to the point that it occasionally feels like Parker is being put on display specifically to try to tamp down rumors of difficulties between Martin and his adaptors—the finite limits of the man’s work have also been on display. After all, Martin himself has pointed out that he’s only written two more of the “Dunk & Egg” stories the series is using as its source material in the 26 years since he published original novella The Hedge Knight. That’s good for three (pretty short) seasons, but HBO has never been shy about getting as much out of every scrap of Westeros as it can.