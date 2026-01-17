The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms team has George R.R. Martin plans for 12 unwritten Dunk & Egg stories

It is hard—in the context of the massive, extremely lucrative TV empire that has been built around him, and which has its foundations rooted firmly in his work—not to sometimes think of author George R.R. Martin as a sort of volatile and limited resource. The volatility has been noted of late in his comments about his relationship with House Of The Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal, which he’s called “abysmal” after communication between the two men apparently broke down during the creation of the HBO show’s second season. But while things have reportedly been much rosier between the author and Ira Parker, showrunner of new Game Of Thrones spin-off A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms—to the point that it occasionally feels like Parker is being put on display specifically to try to tamp down rumors of difficulties between Martin and his adaptors—the finite limits of the man’s work have also been on display. After all, Martin himself has pointed out that he’s only written two more of the “Dunk & Egg” stories the series is using as its source material in the 26 years since he published original novella The Hedge Knight. That’s good for three (pretty short) seasons, but HBO has never been shy about getting as much out of every scrap of Westeros as it can.

Interestingly, this has also come up in interviews with Parker, who is now in the rare position of knowing more about what would happen to Dunk and Egg, were Martin to ever get down to the business of writing their books, than almost anybody else in the world. That’s because Martin has shared outlines for fully twelve other stories taking place throughout the characters’ lives with Parker, none of which have ever been publicized. Which feels like a lot!

“George has outlined 12 more of these stories that he’s shared with me,” Parker said in a recent THR interview, noting that he has an added bonus of both his lead characters being pretty well-known historical figures in the world of Game Of Thrones. (To the point that one of them was namechecked obliquely in a memorable Game Of Thrones death scene.) “These stories take them all the way through their lives. Some of these are just a paragraph, but they give you a sense of where they’re going to go and the people who come back in and out of the story.”

Parker, who’s currently working on the second of the show’s currently ordered two seasons, was also quick to knock on wood, noting, “I hope everybody likes this and I hope we get to do more. But I don’t have a crystal ball. I actually don’t know—in spite of how long I’ve been doing this—what it is that audiences really respond to.” Pointing out that his show lacks many of the franchises flashier elements—no dragons, no multiple continent-spanning sweep—he asked, of the show’s appeal, “Or is it the hope that I have? We have one of the ingredients: Two unusual characters—like Arya and the Hound, or Brienne and Podrick—who are paired together and having conversations. I hope that’s what [made Thrones work]. It’s a big part of what it was for me.”