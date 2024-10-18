Lee Pace joins Glen Powell for The Running Man, and the rest of the week's casting news Alana Haim is teaming with two of the Challengers cast, across two different films

Throughout the week, there has been a trickle of news about The Running Man, a Stephen King adaptation from director Edgar Wright. Yesterday, Deadline reported that Josh Brolin had been cast in the project in an unnamed villain role opposite the previously cast Glen Powell and Katy O’Brien. Then, today it was announced that Lee Pace had also joined the project, and would also be stepping into a villain role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While King adaptations can be, let’s say, hit or miss, there’s no denying that this one will at least have star power and charisma for days.

Elsewhere, it was a relatively light week on the casting front. Elsewhere in casting news, Ryan Murphy’s next Monster series landed Laurie Metcalf and Tom Hollander, and Alana Haim set her next two projects. Check out the rest of this week’s news below.