Lee Pace joins Glen Powell for The Running Man, and the rest of the week's casting news
Alana Haim is teaming with two of the Challengers cast, across two different filmsPhoto by Karwai Tang/WireImage, Brett Deering/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Throughout the week, there has been a trickle of news about The Running Man, a Stephen King adaptation from director Edgar Wright. Yesterday, Deadline reported that Josh Brolin had been cast in the project in an unnamed villain role opposite the previously cast Glen Powell and Katy O’Brien. Then, today it was announced that Lee Pace had also joined the project, and would also be stepping into a villain role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While King adaptations can be, let’s say, hit or miss, there’s no denying that this one will at least have star power and charisma for days.
Elsewhere, it was a relatively light week on the casting front. Elsewhere in casting news, Ryan Murphy’s next Monster series landed Laurie Metcalf and Tom Hollander, and Alana Haim set her next two projects. Check out the rest of this week’s news below.
- •Anthony Hopkins has found his next role in Maserati: The Brothers, which is not a sequel to 2023’s Ferrari (but it does share some producers). [via Variety]
- •Love Language, a new film from director Joey Power, has landed a whole bunch of talent. Lukas Gage, Manny Jacinto, Billie Lourd, Isabel May, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Anthony Ramos are all attached to star.
- •Mamoudou Athie, who most recently appeared in Kinds Of Kindness, has found his next off-beat project in A24’s The Drama, which also stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. [via Deadline]
- •Alana Haim has also joined The Drama, and joined The Mastermind, which stars different Challenger Josh O’Connor. [via The Hollywood Reporter]
- •Sophia Bush becomes the third One Tree Hill alum to snag a recurring role in Grey’s Anatomy. [via Deadline]
- •Mason Dye has been cast in a recurring role for the upcoming fifth season of The Boys—and it sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the prequel series Vought Rising. [via Entertainment Weekly]
- •Seann William Scott is one of the people in Hollywood apparently still cool with Tim Allen—at least enough to join his upcoming ABC comedy Shifting Gears. [via The Wrap]
- •David Corenswet has found a role that might be the opposite of Superman, at least in name; he will star in Mr. Irrelevant as John Tuggle, the man picked last in the 1983 NFL draft. [via Deadline]