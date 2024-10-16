Laurie Metcalf and Tom Hollander are on board for the next Monster They join previously announced star Charlie Hunnam

Ryan Murphy may be generating a ton of controversy with Monsters, but that’s kind of the name of the game for true-crime series (and Murphy, historically). Regardless, Monster will press on next season with Wisconsin-based serial killer Ed Gein—a.k.a. the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul—who will be played by Sons Of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam.

As of today, he’ll also be joined by Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams, who will play Gein’s mother, Alfred Hitchcock, and Hitchcock’s wife, Alma Reville, respectively (via Variety). Among, er, other things, Gein is known for being one of the inspirations for Psycho‘s Norman Bates, so it seems like that creative connection might be a major part of the series.

To lodge himself in that hallowed directorial mind, all Gein had to do was kill two women (at least that he confessed to—he’s suspected of murdering at least four more) and make a bunch of incredibly creepy interior design choices. When he was arrested in the 1950s, authorities found furniture, clothing, masks, and kitchenware made from human remains all over his home. Some were, um, sourced from the women he killed, while others were made from bodies he exhumed from the local cemetery. Gein died of lung cancer in a mental health institute in 1984, and now lies in an unmarked grave in his Wisconsin hometown.

Hollander previously starred in Murphy’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, so he knows what he’s getting himself into here. Metcalf and Williams are new to the Murphy-verse. Metcalf is a 12-time Emmy nominee (and four-time winner) who’s starred in things like Lady Bird, Roseanne, Desperately Seeking Susan, Scream 2, and more. Williams recently starred as Camilla Parker Bowles in seasons five and six of The Crown. She’s next set to appear in Max’s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. Hollander, who got an Emmy nod for his work on Feud, has also recently starred in The White Lotus, Rev, and Taboo.